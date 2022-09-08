Blanchester clips Cardinals wings 5-0

BLANCHESTER — Sweeping all five courts, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Felicity 5-0 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division tennis.
Blanchester goes to 4-5 with the win, 3-3 in league play. The win is the second straight for BHS following four straight losses.
The Cardinals are 1-5 in the National Division.
Photo by Denise Thacker
