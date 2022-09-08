Lady Hurricane tops Spartans, Falcons

The Wilmington High School girls golf team defeated Waynesville and Clinton-Massie Tuesday.

The Hurricane had a 203 while the Spartans came in with 210. Clinton-Massie had just three players.

For Clinton-Massie, Charlotte Robinson had a 54, Stormie Stroud 56 and SammiJo VanPelt 60.

“Very happy with the continuous improvements these young Falcons have shown this season,” CM coach James Brady said. “Charlotte stepped up to play in our number one spot and played well.”

Katie Murphy led Wilmington with a 40, a personal best for nine holes for the WHS medalist.

“Not only is she (Murphy) a great competitor, but she is a great young person,” Brady said. “She just barely missed on her final putt of the round from about 20 feet to shoot in the 30s.”

Ke’Asia Robinson had a 52 and Sophie Huffman shot a 55. Reagan Reese came in with 56.