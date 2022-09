Devon Snyder was the match medalist but the Wilmington High School boys golf team lost to Little Miami Wednesday afternoon at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

Snyder had a 34, the low score of the day among both teams, but WHS came up short in the team standings, 154 to 178.

Landon Mellinger had a 44, Braydon Black had 46 and Patrick Tucker carded a 54. Aiden Ewing shot a 57.