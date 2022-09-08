WC football at home Saturday against BW

The Wilmington College football team will open the home portion of its schedule Saturday afternoon against Baldwin-Wallace.

The Quakers (1-0) host the Yellow Jackets at Townsend Field. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The game also is the first Ohio Athletic Conference game of the season.

Wilmington College has partnered with Hometown Ticketing for game tickets, which have moved all digital. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of game time by visiting the WC website.

Wilmington head coach Corey Fillipovich is 3-2 in his short tenure with the WC football team. Fillipovich took over as head coach for the last four games of 2021 when Bryan Moore stepped away from the program.

However, that 3-2 record is the best mark through five games of a career for a WC football coach since Don Pinhey was 3-2 to start the 1963 season.

Baldwin-Wallace lost its opener last week to Mount St. Joseph 31-28, an upset by some standards given BW’s preseason standing of second in the OAC behind perennial conference leader Mount Union.

Wilmington opened the season with a 52-25 win over Southern Virginia a week ago Thursday.

WC quarterback Adam Dixon had quite the collegiate debut at Southern Virginia, breaking the program record for passing touchdowns in a game with seven along with throwing for 382 yards. His favorite target, fifth-year senior wide receiver Itika Wynn Jr., hauled in seven passes for 161 yards and three scores while Ace Taylor had a half-dozen catches and one touchdown.

Xavier Fuller and Lathan Jones caught the other touchdown passes for the Quakers.

In the rushing department, Ben Hobbs carried the rock 21 times for 113 yards. Baldwin Wallace is led by Jon Murray Jr. on offense as the senior running back tallied 177 yards and two scores on 26 carries in the opener. Quarterback Joey Marousek completed 9-of-15 passes for 131 yards.

Jarod Lee led the Wilmington defense in game one with 11 tackles including 1.5 for loss and two pass breakups. Quentin Davis added nine tackles with a sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery at SVU while Zach Schmidt had an interception and returned it 47 yards to set up the Quaker offense for a score.

The 52 points is the first time a WC football team has reached 50 points since Oct. 9, 1999 in a 55-6 win over Franklin.

The last time the Quakers won a game by more than 25 points was in the season opener in 2018 against Earlham, a 49-7 victory.

Since Wilmington joined the OAC, Baldwin-Wallace has a 19-2 edge in the series. Wilmington’s last win over BW was 27-21 in 2008. Ironically, the Quakers won the first-ever OAC game with BW then lost seven straight before the 2008 win.

The Yellow Jackets have outscored the Quakers 113 to 16 in the last two meetings.

The Quakers last meeting with the Yellow Jackets at home, however, was a narrow 35-33 win for BW.

Quakers look to end 12-game losing streak against OAC rival