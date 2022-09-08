Murphy lengthens lead in SBAAC girls golf standings

WILMINGTON — Katie Murphy lengthened her lead in the SBAAC Girls Golf standings Thursday in the final nine-hole round of the season.

Playing at the Elks 797 Golf Course, Murphy was match medalist with a 37, 12 shots better than two of her closest competitors.

In the team standings, Goshen had 198 while Wilmington shot a 204. The Warriors are the leader of the pack going in to next week’s SBAAC Girls Golf Championship at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Wilmington is in third place in the team standings with the 18-hole tournament still to play. Western Brown is second. Clinton-Massie is fifth. Neither Blanchester nor East Clinton have full teams.

Murphy’s stellar round gives her a 236 total with 18 holes to play. Layla Ohler and Sky Reeves of Goshen along with Lindsey Fischer of New Richmond are tied for second with 252.

Clinton-Massie’s Stormie Stroud had a 49. Zoey Hupp of Blanchester had a 51 and Gretchen Boggs of East Clinton came in with a 58.

SUMMARY

Sept 8, 2022

SBAAC Girls Golf

@Elks 797 Golf Course

TEAMS

Goshen 198 Wilmington 204 New Richmond 208 Clinton-Massie 214 Western Brown 217

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia: Abby Jayne Huhn 57, Grace Felts 62, Reva Riel 59

Goshen: Layla Oehler 49, Sky Reeves 49, Jackie Ellerman 57, Taylor Tilley 53, Zari Farris 60, Marina Garr 47

Blanchester: Zoey Hupp 51, Alivia Brewster 61

New Richmond: Lindsey Fischer 39, Marissa Deatley 51, Lauren Haliburton 56, Meagan Kangas 63, Lilly Guillermin 68, Avery Clark 62

Clermont NE: Jay Buchanon 66, Caitlin Bingaman 69

Western Brown: Aubrey Vance 50, Avery Vance 47, Emma Braun 54, Aubrey Hodge 66

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 52, Stormie Stroud 49, Charlotte Robinson 50, Sammie Jo VanPelt 63, Lauren Edwards 65

East Clinton: Kamille Helsel 61, Gretchen Boggs 58

Wilmington: Katie Murphy 37, Reagan Reese 59, LanaJay Howell 56, Ke’Asia Robinson 53, Sophie Huffman 58, Abi Earley 60.