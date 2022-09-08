Massie buzzsaw blanks Wilmington 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie continued its buzzsaw run through the SBAAC girls tennis standings, handing defending champion Wilmington a 5-0 defeat on the CM courts.

Clinton-Massie has an unblemished 12-0 record overall, 7-0 against American rivals.

Wilmington falls to 1-8 overall, 1-4 in the conference.

“This is the most balanced Clinton-Massie team I’ve ever seen,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said. “They are confident and running on all cylinders. They seem to be eating up both divisions in the league right now. That was a big win they picked up at Western Brown.”

Clinton-Massie defeated Western Brown on Wednesday then Western Brown defeated Goshen on Thursday.

With that result, Goshen falls two games behind Clinton-Massie in the standings. Western Brown is three back.