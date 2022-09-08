Wilmington JV volleyball takes Trace down in 2

EBER — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team defeated Miami Trace 25-13, 25-19 Thursday in non-league action at the Panther Pit.

Aidynne Tippett had eight points, four kills, four set assists, two aces, three digs and a block. Riley Gerber had four points and a dig. Taija Walker finished with three kills and a block. Lauren Diels had nine points, a kill, two aces and three digs.

Lilly Trentman had two points, a kill, a set assist and four digs. Alli Bayless contributed two points, seven assists, an ace and two digs. Lauren Harmeling had five points, two kills, two aces and a dig. Adrianna Eltzroth had three points, two kills and two digs.