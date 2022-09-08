Crowe, Falcons flying high in 7-0 victory

GOSHEN — Sydney Crowe scored four goals and Clinton-Massie remained unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Goshen Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls soccer.

The Falcons, tied with Batavia as unbeaten leaders of the American Division, are 6-0-1 overall and 4-0 against the conference.

Goshen is 1-4-1 overall, 0-4 in the American.

Aside from a 1-1 tie with Dayton Carroll, Clinton-Massie has outscored its other six rivals 46-9.

Crowe has 16 goals on the season, one behind teammate Aiden Eades who is atop the SBAAC. Eades scored her 17th goal in the win.

Hope Roberts and Danica Henderson also scored goals for the Falcons. Kayla Wilson led with three assists while McKenna Branham, Gracie Wallen, Ella Mefford and Roberts had one assist each.

Ava Dondero had three saves in goal and Peyton Bills had one save.