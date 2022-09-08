WHS stumbles out of blocks, falls to Trace in 4

EBER — A night after one of the biggest wins of the season, Wilmington came out lifeless in a 17-25, 17-25, 26-24, 17-25 loss to Miami Trace in non-league play in Fayette County.

“We came out flat and didn’t have the energy and communication we had (Wednesday night),” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said.

The loss puts Wilmington at 5-2 on the year.

“I knew we would probably come out sluggish after a marathon match (against Western Brown) but we just couldn’t get things to gel,” Reveal said. “Then we rolled back in to old habits. They are such a talented group of ladies, I just have to find that way of getting them to stay on that uphill climb.”

Caroline Diels had four points, seven kills, 16 assists, an ace, eight digs and a block.

Lexus Reiley had a kill and a dig. Sydney McCord finished with eight points, four kills, two digs and a block.

Brynn Bryant tallied five points, 12 kills, 11 assists, four aces and 13 blocks. Lisbon Smith had three points, four kills and 13 digs.

Ashley Delph had four kills, a dig and two blocks. Madi Schuster had a point and 13 digs while Kayla O’Dell totaled eight points and 11 digs. Layla Reynolds had a point and two digs.