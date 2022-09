WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team was defeated by New Richmond 3-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at Alumni Field.

Wilmington is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the American Division.

New Richmond is 3-3-1 overall and 2-2 against conference foes.

Taylor Noszka scored the WHS goal, her 16th of the season.