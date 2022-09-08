Massie boys make it 4 in a row, 2-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — They’ve not scored more than two goals in any game but the Clinton-Massie boys soccer team has yet to be defeated.

The Falcons were 2-1 winners Thursday over Goshen in SBAAC American Division play Thursday at Frank Irelan Field.

Clinton-Massie is 4-0-3 in all matches and 2-0-2 in the American.

After starting the year with three straight ties, Clinton-Massie has won four in a row.

Batavia leads the division at 4-0.

Goshen is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the American.

Trey Brewer and Carson Myers scored goals for the Falcons with Weston Carpenter getting an assist. Brewer’s goal was the game-winner as Carpenter sent a cross to his teammate who found the back of the net.

In goal, Elias Scott had five saves for the win.