East Clinton JV takes Blanchester in 2

LEES CREEK — East Clinton defeated Blanchester 25-15, 29-27 win reserve girls volleyball Thursday night at the EC gym.

Coach Bob Malone said the Astros came out fired up and ready to play. After win the first set easily, East Clinton had a “hard fight to the end (in the second set) but we pulled together as a team and finished strong.”

Makayla Seaman had two good serves, a dig and three kills. Liz Schiff finished with seven good serves, five points, four passes, three digs and four kills. Abbi Reynolds had two aces, five good serves, three points, a pass and a kill.

Cheyenne Reed had two aces, seven good serves, four points and two set assists. Ava Mess had two passes and a kill while Karsyn Jamison chipped in five kills. Hadlie Clark had three good serves, two points and two digs.

Sydney Beiting had an ace, four good serves, two points, seven passes and three digs. Taylor Barton totaled two aces, six good serves, 13 passes, seven digs and an assist. Emily Arnold contributed nine aces, 19 good passes, 15 points, a dig, 13 assists and two kills.