Monica Howard and Donna Seeger were inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame Friday evening. Seeger, a 1983 graduate of WHS, was a long-time employee of the school, finishing her career in the WHS athletic department. She also coached the girls golf team to a pair of top six finishers along with Gabby Wedding to an individual runnerup and state championship. Howard, a 2007 WHS graduate, is a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force. She was a state runnerup and state champion discus thrower for the Hurricane. In the photo, presenter Eileen Grosse, Monica Howard, Donna Seeger and presenter Gabby Wedding.
Howard, Seeger inducted into WHS Athletics Hall of Fame
Donna Seeger
Monica Howard
Eileen Grosse, Monica Howard, Donna Seeger, Gabby Wedding