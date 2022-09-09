Howard, Seeger inducted into WHS Athletics Hall of Fame

Monica Howard and Donna Seeger were inducted into the Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame Friday evening. Seeger, a 1983 graduate of WHS, was a long-time employee of the school, finishing her career in the WHS athletic department. She also coached the girls golf team to a pair of top six finishers along with Gabby Wedding to an individual runnerup and state championship. Howard, a 2007 WHS graduate, is a commissioned officer in the United States Air Force. She was a state runnerup and state champion discus thrower for the Hurricane. In the photo, presenter Eileen Grosse, Monica Howard, Donna Seeger and presenter Gabby Wedding.

