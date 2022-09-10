Friday night prep football Week 4 scoreboard

Adrian Madison, Mich. 26, Pioneer N. Central 22
Akr. East 40, Lyndhurst Brush 13
Akr. Ellet 42, Youngs. East 28
Akr. Hoban 49, Cin. Withrow 13
Albany Alexander 30, Athens 0
Alliance 49, Norwalk 25
Ansonia 53, Arcanum 6
Antwerp 41, Hicksville 6
Archbold 28, Bryan 14
Arlington 35, Cory-Rawson 0
Ashland Crestview 24, Collins Western Reserve 12
Ashtabula Edgewood 56, Orange 21
Ashville Teays Valley 27, Lancaster Fairfield Union 14
Attica Seneca E. 41, Upper Sandusky 34
Atwater Waterloo 47, Sebring McKinley 8
Aurora 63, Copley 28
Austintown Fitch 42, Youngs. Ursuline 34
Avon 42, Avon Lake 21
Bainbridge Paint Valley 53, Williamsport Westfall 25
Baltimore Liberty Union 42, Amanda-Clearcreek 0
Barberton 30, Kent Roosevelt 7
Barnesville 38, Shadyside 0
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 34, Kansas Lakota 7
Beallsville 35, Hundred, W.Va. 34
Bedford 36, Lorain 12
Bellbrook 24, Eaton 14
Bellefontaine 41, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3
Bellevue 24, Milan Edison 21
Bellville Clear Fork 44, Caledonia River Valley 42
Belmont Union Local 45, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Beloit W. Branch 38, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14
Berea-Midpark 34, Elyria 32
Bethel-Tate 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 15
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Waterford 19
Bishop Hartley 40, Cin. McNicholas 31
Blanchester 30, Norwood 21
Bloom-Carroll 42, Circleville 6
Bloomdale Elmwood 68, Fostoria 14
Bluffton 54, Spencerville 35
Bowerston Conotton Valley 50, Strasburg-Franklin 22
Brookfield 47, Youngs. Liberty 6
Brookville 36, Monroe 22
Brunswick 42, Tol. Waite 23
Burton Berkshire 49, Orwell Grand Valley 36
Byesville Meadowbrook 13, Crooksville 0
Caldwell 56, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 8
Camden Preble Shawnee 53, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 26
Cameron, W.Va. 42, New Matamoras Frontier 6
Can. Cent. Cath. 35, Salem 31
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 38, Gahanna Cols. Academy 16
Canfield 42, St. Thomas More, Ontario 0
Canfield S. Range 23, Struthers 13
Carey 42, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Castalia Margaretta 37, Tol. Ottawa Hills 23
Celina 27, Kenton 7
Centerburg 42, Howard E. Knox 7
Centerville 17, Miamisburg 0
Chagrin Falls Kenston 31, Eastlake North 28
Chillicothe 42, Waverly 12
Chillicothe Unioto 48, Chillicothe Huntington 8
Chillicothe Zane Trace 38, Piketon 20
Cin. Country Day 38, Cin. Hillcrest 0
Cin. Dohn High School 26, Landmark Christian 12
Cin. Madeira 33, Cin. Mariemont 0
Cin. Mt. Healthy 71, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Cin. NW 40, Day. Carroll 7
Cin. Princeton 26, Hamilton 0
Cin. St. Xavier 35, Penn, Ind. 10
Cin. Summit Country Day 23, Batavia Clermont NE 18
Cin. West Clermont 28, Cin. Walnut Hills 7
Cin. Winton Woods 46, Cin. Turpin 6
Cin. Woodward 38, Bourbon Co., Ky. 22
Cin. Wyoming 48, Cin. Indian Hill 7
Circleville Logan Elm 28, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 7
Clarkson, Ontario 48, Mentor 28
Clayton Northmont 28, Kettering Fairmont 0
Cle. Glenville 55, Cle. John Marshall 0
Cle. Hts. 54, Akr. Firestone 0
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12, Warrensville Hts. 8
Cle. JFK 14, Cle. Collinwood 8
Cle. Lincoln W. 26, Cle. John Adams 18
Cle. VASJ 54, Wheeling Park, W.Va. 27
Clyde 44, Tol. Start 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 43, S. Point 7
Coldwater 43, Anna 14
Cols. Briggs 18, Cols. Walnut Ridge 0
Cols. DeSales 14, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3
Cols. Marion-Franklin 22, Cols. Eastmoor 0
Cols. St. Charles 57, Cols. KIPP 36
Cols. Upper Arlington 28, Westerville Cent. 10
Columbia Station Columbia 37, Sullivan Black River 14
Columbiana Crestview 63, Campbell Memorial 0
Columbus Grove 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
Conneaut 44, Corry, Pa. 12
Cortland Lakeview 21, Niles McKinley 13
Creston Norwayne 70, Jeromesville Hillsdale 14
Crown City S. Gallia 48, Manchester 14
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Can. South 36
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 70, Tol. Rogers 12
Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Independence 0
Dalton 42, Apple Creek Waynedale 13
Danville 28, Fredericktown 7
Day. Chaminade Julienne 50, Cin. Hughes 46
Day. Christian 44, Hamilton New Miami 24
DeGraff Riverside 34, Tipp City Bethel 7
Defiance 28, Lima Shawnee 12
Defiance Ayersville 47, Paulding 15
Defiance Tinora 34, Sherwood Fairview 0
Delaware Buckeye Valley 36, Bishop Ready 35
Delta 23, Metamora Evergreen 21
Dola Hardin Northern 61, Morral Ridgedale 12
Dover 19, Taylor Allderdice, Pa. 6
Dresden Tri-Valley 21, Zanesville Maysville 0
Dublin Jerome 16, Dublin Coffman 7
E. Can. 37, Louisville Aquinas 0
E. Palestine 34, Leetonia 0
East 70, Cols. Centennial 8
Edgerton 21, Haviland Wayne Trace 20
Edon 34, Northwood 14
Elida 31, Lima Bath 10
Elyria Cath. 28, Parma Hts. Holy Name 14
Fairborn 36, Greenville 35
Fairfield 41, Cin. Sycamore 0
Fairport Harbor Harding 20, Wickliffe 7
Frankfort Adena 41, Southeastern 16
Franklin 34, Carlisle 18
Franklin Furnace Green 65, Racine Southern 52
Fremont Ross 64, Oregon Clay 31
Gahanna Lincoln 47, Reynoldsburg 13
Galion 35, Marion Harding 7
Galion Northmor 27, Cardington-Lincoln 13
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Chesapeake 7
Garfield Hts. 42, Cle. Cent. Cath. 0
Garfield Hts. Trinity 34, Beachwood 33, OT
Garrettsville Garfield 34, Leavittsburg LaBrae 0
Gates Mills Gilmour 28, Chardon NDCL 24
Gates Mills Hawken 55, Middlefield Cardinal 20
Geneva 20, Ashtabula Lakeside 13
Genoa Area 32, Rossford 28
Germantown Valley View 38, Day. Oakwood 3
Gibsonburg 44, Tiffin Calvert 14
Girard 21, Jefferson Area 6
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 38, Cambridge 7
Granville 35, Heath 12
Green 29, Massillon Jackson 28
Greenfield McClain 42, Lees Creek E. Clinton 7
Grove City 41, Grove City Cent. Crossing 0
Grove City Christian 70, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 31
Groveport-Madison 41, Galloway Westland 6
Hamilton Badin 42, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 0
Hamilton Ross 42, Day. Dunbar 7
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Swanton 7
Harrison 35, Cin. Western Hills 24
Harrod Allen E. 29, Convoy Crestview 12
Hilliard Darby 7, Hilliard Davidson 3
Hillsboro 48, Williamsburg 41, OT
Hudson 31, Twinsburg 13
Hunting Valley University 28, Shaker Hts. 14
Huron 38, Lima Cent. Cath. 14
Jackson 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 35
Jamestown Greeneview 52, Milford Center Fairbanks 20
Kings Mills Kings 55, Loveland 12
Kirtland 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 0
LaGrange Keystone 41, Oberlin 12
Lakeside Danbury 30, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Lebanon 41, Morrow Little Miami 0
Leipsic 47, Ada 14
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 47, Lewis Center Olentangy 17
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 55, New Lebanon Dixie 0
Lexington 30, Mt. Vernon 7
Liberty Center 40, Wauseon 6
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 14, Middletown 13
Lisbon Beaver 65, E. Liverpool 0
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Ravenna 17
Logan 17, Vincent Warren 14
London 44, Urbana 7
Lorain Clearview 32, Sheffield Brookside 14
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 31, Cin. La Salle 10
Lowellville 35, New Middletown Spring. 24
Lucas 55, Ashland Mapleton 21
Lucasville Valley 35, Beaver Eastern 0
Macedonia Nordonia 37, N. Royalton 14
Madonna, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 6
Magnolia Sandy Valley 43, Minerva 13
Malvern 41, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 7
Maple Hts. 38, E. Cle. Shaw 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 54, Delphos St. John’s 0
Marion Elgin 42, Lima Perry 8
Marysville 43, Hilliard Bradley 29
Mason 32, Cin. Colerain 6
Massillon 41, Warren Harding 12
Massillon Perry 38, Can. McKinley 28
Mayfield 49, Akron Garfield 6
McArthur Vinton County 42, Pomeroy Meigs 6
McComb 66, Van Buren 7
McDermott Scioto NW 19, Oak Hill 7
Mechanicsburg 50, S. Charleston SE 20
Medina 55, Stow-Munroe Falls 21
Medina Highland 27, Tallmadge 7
Miami Valley Christian Academy 36, Gallatin Co., Ky. 18
Milford 48, Cin. Anderson 47
Millersburg W. Holmes 37, Mansfield Sr. 7
Milton-Union 42, Sidney Lehman 7
Mineral Ridge 40, McDonald 0
Minster 41, Ft. Recovery 21
Mogadore 33, Findlay Liberty-Benton 28
Mogadore Field 49, Akr. Springfield 0
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, Vanlue 6
Mt. Gilead 18, Loudonville 13
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 56, Crestline 0
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 42, Cin. Finneytown 0
N. Can. Hoover 34, Louisville 8
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 22, Berlin Center Western Reserve 21
N. Olmsted 40, Medina Buckeye 28
N. Ridgeville 34, Amherst Steele 3
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63, Bucyrus 12
Napoleon 41, Sylvania Northview 16
Navarre Fairless 31, Canal Fulton Northwest 28
New Albany 42, Lancaster 7
New Bremen 14, Versailles 7
New Concord John Glenn 20, Coshocton 7
New Lexington 26, Zanesville W. Muskingum 13
New Madison Tri-Village 69, Union City Mississinawa Valley 0
New Paris National Trail 45, Batavia 6
New Philadelphia 15, Ashland 7
New Richmond 49, Oxford Talawanda 27
Newark Cath. 27, Ft. Loramie 9
Newark Licking Valley 42, Johnstown 30
Newcomerstown 24, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Norton 35, Streetsboro 25
Norwalk St. Paul 54, Greenwich S. Cent. 20
Oak Harbor 48, Tol. Woodward 0
Oberlin Firelands 52, Wellington 13
Olmsted Falls 47, Grafton Midview 10
Orrville 41, Akr. Manchester 8
Painesville Harvey 56, Mantua Crestwood 14
Painesville Riverside 21, Chardon 7
Pandora-Gilboa 63, Arcadia 7
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 42, Bay Village Bay 14
Parma Padua 42, Sandusky 35
Pataskala Licking Hts. 41, Utica 21
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Johnstown Northridge 6
Pemberville Eastwood 70, Elmore Woodmore 7
Peninsula Woodridge 28, Akr. Coventry 14
Perry 43, Chagrin Falls 0
Perrysburg 49, Bowling Green 13
Pickerington Cent. 14, Pickerington N. 7
Plain City Jonathan Alder 41, Spring. NW 6
Plymouth 41, Monroeville 7
Poland Seminary 28, Hubbard 21
Port Clinton 54, Tol. Bowsher 14
Portsmouth 35, Ironton Rock Hill 21
Portsmouth W. 49, Wellston 7
Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17
Proctorville Fairland 41, Glouster Trimble 16
Ravenna SE 46, Akr. North 13
Reading 28, Cin. Deer Park 14
Reedsville Eastern 12, Portsmouth Notre Dame 7
Richfield Revere 21, Cuyahoga Falls 7
Richwood N. Union 40, Spring. Kenton Ridge 7
Rockford Parkway 14, St. Henry 0
Rocky River 38, Lakewood 12
Rocky River Lutheran W. 50, Brooklyn 22
Rootstown 48, Andover Pymatuning Valley 6
STVM 34, Akr. Buchtel 13
Salineville Southern 51, Lisbon David Anderson 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 36, Lore City Buckeye Trail 20
Shelby 34, Marion Pleasant 6
Sidney 12, Vandalia Butler 6
Smithville 14, Doylestown Chippewa 0
Solon 10, Strongsville 0
South 36, Cols. Africentric 6
Sparta Highland 27, Ontario 17
Spring. Cath. Cent. 27, N. Lewisburg Triad 20
Spring. NE 75, London Madison Plains 0
Spring. Shawnee 49, Lewistown Indian Lake 0
Springboro 49, Beavercreek 10
Springfield 21, Huber Hts. Wayne 7
St. Clairsville 54, Martins Ferry 18
St. Marys Memorial 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 12
St. Paris Graham 25, New Carlisle Tecumseh 22
Steubenville 40, USO, Pa. 14
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 18, Zanesville Rosecrans 15
Stryker 50, Waldron, Mich. 20
Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Fairfield Christian 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 35, Carrollton 0
Sunbury Big Walnut 34, Delaware Hayes 14
Sycamore Mohawk 42, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 12
Sylvania Southview 30, Holland Springfield 14
Thomas Worthington 42, Newark 0
Thornville Sheridan 18, McConnelsville Morgan 13
Tiffin Columbian 40, Bishop Watterson 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 64, W. Carrollton 0
Tol. Cent. Cath. 50, Findlay 17
Tol. Scott 18, Vermilion 7
Tol. St. John’s 48, Lima Sr. 13
Tol. Whitmer 41, Tol. St. Francis 7
Tontogany Otsego 40, Millbury Lake 13
Toronto 46, Rayland Buckeye 25
Trenton Edgewood 10, Bishop Fenwick 0
Troy 17, Riverside Stebbins 7
Troy Christian 60, Covington 0
Tug Valley, W.Va. 27, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 0
Uhrichsville Claymont 14, Marietta 0
Uniontown Lake 27, Can. Glenoak 20
W. Chester Lakota W. 31, Cin. Oak Hills 0
W. Jefferson 55, Cedarville 26
W. Liberty-Salem 22, Spring. Greenon 21
W. Unity Hilltop 12, N. Baltimore 6
Wadsworth 56, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 0
Wapakoneta 20, Van Wert 19
Warren Champion 29, Newton Falls 24
Warren JFK 20, Sandusky Perkins 12
Warsaw River View 20, Philo 15
Washington C.H. 42, Minford 0
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 49, Goshen 7
Waynesfield-Goshen 42, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 14
Waynesville 44, Middletown Madison Senior 14
Weir, W.Va. 35, Wintersville Indian Creek 9
Wellsville 14, Columbiana 7
West Salem Northwestern 55, Rittman 8
Westerville N. 55, Cols. Franklin Hts. 0
Westerville S. 28, Dublin Scioto 21
Wheelersburg 49, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 7
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 26, Bellaire 20
Whitehall-Yearling 49, Cols. Grandview Hts. 14
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 41, Maumee 3
Willard 63, Fremont St. Joseph 7
Willoughby S. 29, Madison 8
Wilmington 45, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 0
Wooster 35, Mansfield Madison 7
Wooster Triway 44, Massillon Tuslaw 14
Worthington Christian 65, Corning Miller 6
Worthington Kilbourne 9, Canal Winchester 7
Xenia 28, Piqua 0
Youngs. Boardman 40, Warren Howland 13
Youngs. Chaney High School 35, Alliance Marlington 10
Zanesville 35, Hebron Lakewood 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/