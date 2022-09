LEES CREEK — East Clinton lost to former South Central Ohio League rival McClain 42-7 Friday night at ECHS.

The loss puts the Astros at 1-3 on the year.

The Tigers advance to 3-1 with the win.

The Astros only score of the game came late in the fourth quarter when Glenn Peacock reached the end zone.

East Clinton travels to Minford next week before beginning SBAAC National Division play Sept. 23 against Bethel-Tate.

