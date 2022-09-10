Week 4 Final: DeSales 14, Clinton-Massie 3

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie dropped to 0-4 with a 14-3 loss to Columbus St. Francis DeSales Friday at Frank Irelan Field.

It is the first time since weeks five through eight of the 2001 season that the Falcons lost four straight.

It also was the first time Massie didn’t score a touchdown since a 28-9 loss to Wyoming in the 2020 playoffs.

“It’s really humbling. I just think the youth of our skill guys is catching up with us,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “We’re going to go back to the drawing board and try to get better. We just need to put this past us and move on. You can’t get discouraged. When they give you that kind of effort, you can’t really get on them.”

DeSales struck first, going up 7-0 at the 4:31 mark of the opening period. The score came three-straight Gabe Caruso runs after a Massie fumble at its 20 on the first play of its second drive.

CM countered with Ean McGuinness’ 39-yard field goal 2:08 before the break to make it 7-3.

The lone score of the second half came on the opening drive when Avery Garlock took a QB keeper 50 yards on the fourth play to put DeSales up 14-3.

Clinton-Massie didn’t make it into DeSales territory in the second half.

The Falcons host Harrison next week in its final non-conference game of the regular season.

According to stats on the Digital Scout website, Clinton-Massie has 92 yards of offense, 88 rushing on 36 carries. DeSales had 164 yards on the ground and 58 in the air.

The teams combined to convert just 2 of 20 third down plays.

Garlock finished the night with 58 yards passing and a team-best 71 yards rushing.

Logan Chesser ran 11 times for 51 yards for the Falcons. The rest of the team combined for 25 rushes and 37 yards.

Gavan Hunter, Keegan Lamb, Brighton Rodman all had four solo tackles. Rodman had 2.5 tackles for loss.

Miles Theetge had an interception.

