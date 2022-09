The Clinton-Massie Middle School golf team lost its first match of the season 154 to 159 to Kings last week.

Colson Morgan led the Falcons with a 37. Clinton-Massie is 3-1.

Micah Ruther had a 39 and Jack Dehart carded a 41. Landon Blom shot a 42. Wyatt Scott came in with 47, Ethan Kau 48 and Alex Belisle 53.