WC women defensive in 3-0 win over Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team didn’t allow a shot for the first 65 minutes in a convincing 3-0 victory over Anderson University in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon.

Wilmington thoroughly outplayed Anderson. Elizabeth Matthews scored her first goal of the season in the 18th minute on an assist from Shannon Jamieson.

Jamieson then scored a goal of her own five minutes later on a penalty kick which gave the Quakes a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Freshman Alex Wilson scored a goal in the second half bringing her season total to three goals in three games.

The Quaker defense has been outstanding thus far, having held teams scoreless in five consecutive halves. In the first half, the Ravens were held to zero shots on goal in stark contrast to the Quakers 10 shots on target. Wilmington won 12 corners to Anderson’s two.

Wilmington will face Earlham College 7 p.m. Tuesday at Townsend Field.

