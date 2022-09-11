Wyss, Seabaugh lead Blan, EC runners at Georgetown

GEORGETOWN-East Clinton and Blanchester competed Saturday at the Vern Hawkins Invitational cross country meet at Georgetown High School.

Molly Seabaugh was the top girls finisher as the Astro runner was sixth in 22:28.1.

Kaci Grillot of Blanchester was the only other county runner in the race, finishing 49th in 38:26.4.

In the varsity boys race, Jeffrey Andrew Wyss was seventh in 19:01.5.

East Clinton’s Dylan Arnold was 22nd in 20:38.7 while teammate Jacob George was 36th in 22:17.1. Dru Simmons ran 22:57.4 and placed 41st, Jackson Seabaugh ran 23:18.9 and placed 46.

Colton Brockman of EC was 48th in 23:27.1 and Blanchester’s Carson Wyss was 49th in 23:28.5.

The Astros then had Hayden Beiting in 23:34.6 and Nikolas Gates in 23:35.3. Elyon Hackman ran 25:09.7 and Clive Johnson clocked in at 33:30.0.

Kaleb Tabor of Blanchester ran 23:45.5.

In the junior high races, East Clinton’s Landen Kaun was 24th in 15:07.8 while teammate Ben Gates was 46th in 17:25.3 Wade Smith finished 59th in 22:43.1 for the Astrros.

Aisley Czaika was the lone Blanchester runner in the girls event with a 57th place finish in 23:53.8.

For East Clinton, Jordyn Hacker was 35th in 18:59.2.