Great Scott: Another shutout for red-hot Falcons


WINCHESTER — Clinton-Massie’s defense continues to shine as the boys soccer team won its fifth straight match Saturday, a 2-0 decision over Eastern High School.

The Falcons are now 5-0-3 on the year after starting the season with three straight 1-1 ties.

Richie Federle started the scoring, with a run down the left side, beating two defenders and chipping the ball over the goalkeeper’s head.

Eastern missed a couple opportunities to tie the match then Gleb Luce found the back of the net with a left-footed shot.

Elias Scott had four saves in goal for the Falcons to record the shutout.

