WINCHESTER — In a back and forth match, Clinton-Massie picked up a 3-0 win Saturday over Eastern in non-league girls soccer action.

Sydney Crowe had two goals and an assist for the Falcons, who are now 7-0-1 on the year. Massie opened with four wins then a tie. The Falcons have won three straight since then by a combined 19-1 score.

Aiden Eades posted one goal and an one assist. Kayla Wilson had an assist.

Ava Dondero was in goal for Massie and came up six saves.