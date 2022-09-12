Wilmington tennis takes down Hillsboro 5-0

WILMINGTON — With a clean sweep on all courts, the Wilmington High School defeated Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in a non-league tennis match on the WHS courts.

Wilmington, 2-8 on the year, had a relatively easy time on four of the five courts.

“We played well on all courts,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.

The doubles pairing of Katelynn Totten and Sofia Castillo won a hard-fought battle at second doubles after dropping the first set, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

“It was exciting to see Katelynn and Sofia fight back and come from behind after dropping the first set and down 2-3 in the second. They just never gave up and gathered some momentum. I’m glad they kept their focus and played so well together.”

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5, Hillsboro 0

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma def Scarlett Studebaker 6-1, 6-1

2: Layna Holmes def Jenna Harsha 6-1, 6-0

3: Reagan Henry def Ally Johnson 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Savannah Sexton, Jenna Hart 6-0, 6-4

2: Katelynn Totten, Sofia Castillo def Kayla Johnson, Briana Bowen 4-6, 6-3, 10-5