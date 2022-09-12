New Richmond whips Wilmington JV in 2

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 12-25, 20-25 Monday night at Fred Summers Court.

Aidynne Tippett had eight points, a kill, three set assists, a dig and a block. Alli Bayless had two aces, a kill and two assists. Lauren Diels served nine points, had three kills, two aces and six digs. Lilly Trentman finished with two aces, two set assists and three digs.

Riley Gerber had four points and Adrianna Eltzroth had three points and a dig. Lauren Harmeling contributed five points, a kill and five digs. Taija Walker had a kill and a block. Layla Reynolds had two kills and a dig.