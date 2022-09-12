Unbeaten Lions topple Hurricane in 3 sets

WILMINGTON — Unbeaten SBAAC American Division front runner New Richmond defeated Wilmington 14-25, 16-25, 19-25 Monday at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane drops to 5-3 overall, 2-2 in the league.

New Richmond is 10-0 overall, 4-0 in the division.

“New Richmond is a solid team,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We just gave them too many free balls and good teams like that will hurt you. They do a great job of spreading the court out and utilizing all their hitters.”

Caroline Diels had eight points, six kills, 12 assists, nine digs and a block. Lexus Reiley had three kills and three digs. Sydney McCord had a point, a kill and five digs. Lisbon Smith finished with a point, a kill, an assist and 11 digs.

Brynn Bryant had four points, eight kills, eight assists, an ace and nine digs. Ashley Delph had three kills while Madi Schuster had three points and 15 digs. Kayla O’Dell had a point and four digs while Layla Reynolds chipped in with a point and three digs.