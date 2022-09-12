Steed, Massie win close divisional at FMGC

HAMERSVILLE — Led by sophomore Andy Steed, Clinton-Massie held off Wilmington Monday to win the SBAA American Division boys golf divisional outing at Friendly Meadows Golf Course.

“Tough night,” CM coach Phil Larrick said. “We were lucky to come away with the wins. The course played tough.

“Fortunately Andy Steed continued to dominate.”

Steed had a one-over par 37 for the Falcons, now 36-6 on the season.

Steed finally put some distance between himself and the rest of the field with a nine-stroke advantage over his nearest competitor teammate Owen Goodwin.

Steed leads the American with a 186 total going to the final 18-hole round with Goodwin second at 203 and teammate Logan Miller third at 204. Dylan Cole of Wilmington is fourth at 205 and Devon Snyder of WHS is sixth with 211.

The final 18-hole championship round will be 9 a.m. Wednesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

As a team, the Falcons have a 52-shot lead, 8-2 to 860 over New Richmond, who leads Wilmington by one shot. The Hurricane finished second on Monday.

SUMMARY

Sept 12, 2022

SBAAC Boys

American Division Golf

@Friendly Meadows Golf Course

TEAMS

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia: Isaac Bell 41, Kian Butler 52, Logan Brose 52, Brayden Schmittou 49, Ryan Brose 58, Jack Stowell 51

New Richmond: Spencer Ast 45, Nick Stoffel 50, Caleb Stephen 47, Carson Kuhlman 48, Brady Merz 46, Zach Dalton 48

Clinton-Massie: Connor Stulz 52, Andy Steed 37, Owen Goodwin 46, Logan Miller 46, Evan Davidson 57, Cam Morgan 47

Western Brown: Kaden Patten 52, Dylan Helton 54, Logan Maham 59, Luke Bronson 56, Levi Holden 56

Goshen: Kaydin Hahn 51, Cohen Hamann 59, Carson Sizemore 67, Cohen Sizemore 57, AJ Cameron 63, Nate Foster 63

Wilmington: Dylan Cole 40, Devon Snyder, 47, Tommy Halloran 48, Braydon Black 48, Phil Fulton 44, Landon Mellinger 49