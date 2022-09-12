Astros JV volleyball cages Cardinals in 2

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Felicity 25-7, 25-9 Monday night.

Coach Bob Malone said the young Astros had a 92 percent service success rate.

“These ladies continue to improve every practice, every game,” Malone said. “They have put in the hard work and it shows.”

Emily Arnold had four aces, six points and four assists and Taylor Beiting had five aces, seven points, a pass and two digs. Hadlie Clark finished with two aces, six points and three passes.

Karsyn Jamison chipped in with five kills and Ava Mess had a good serve, a pass and a dig. Cheyenne Reed totaled four aces, nine points, a dig and two set assists.

Abbi Reynolds had two aces, two kills and a pass. Liz Schiff contributed an ace, three passes and a dig. Makayla Seaman posted four aces, seven points, three kills and a dig.