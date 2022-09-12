Tobin makes it back-to-back honors for WC

Noah Tobin has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference Cross Country Runner of the Week for the second time in his career, the league announced on Monday.

This is the second week in a row a Quaker has taken home this honor as the one-two punch for the squad of Simon Heys and Tobin have taken over to start the 2022 season.

Tobin snagged the honors with a first place finish at the Tiffelberg Open 8,000-meter race. It was the first time the course had been raced at Hedges Boyer Park and Tobin stomped all over it. The second-year runner for head coach Ron Combs posted the second fastest time in school history with a 24:59, a personal best for Tobin by more than a minute.

“It was an amazing race as our team has put in a lot of work and we want to keep building on this hot start,” said Tobin. “At the end of the day, it’s another week and we are back at it in Cedarville on Friday. We need to keep bringing this energy with us and stacking the bricks.”

The Quakers will continue their hot start at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships in Cedarville on Friday.