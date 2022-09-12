Clean sweep for Wilmington College women’s soccer

The Wilmington College women’s soccer team swept the Ohio Athletic Conference weekly awards as Alex Wilson garnered Midstream Lighting OAC Offensive Player of the Week honors and Lauren Galloway was named Midstream Lighting OAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Wilson, a freshman from Lebanon, netted three goals on a dozen shots on the week, including two goals in the Fightin’ Quakers’ 4-0 victory at Hiram College and another in WC’s 3-0 shutout at Anderson University on Saturday.

“Alex has had a fantastic start to her college career,” WC head coach Nick Kinder said. “Not only is she scoring goals for us, but her impact on the field goes far beyond that. Her confidence and creativity in front of goal makes her a very dangerous player going forward.”

Galloway, a senior from Beavercreek, tallied two shutouts to move to 17 on her career, good for fifth in program history. Alongside a stout WC defense, Galloway faced seven shots in two games and saved all of them.

“We’ve leaned on Lauren in key moments this year, and every time she has risen to the challenge,” Kinder said. “She’s had several big saves both in the run of play and penalty kicks. Her and our entire back line are very deserving of this award.”

Wilmington (2-1-0) hosts Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry 7 p.m. Tuesday.