BATAVIA — The East Clinton boys golf team finished as runnersup Monday in a quad match with Williamsburg, Batavia and Felicity.

The Astros had 198 as a team and were second behind the Wildcats.

Dakota Collom had a 43 to pace the Kyle Miller’s squad.

Nathan Ellis came in with 45 while Austin Kmatz finished with 51. Mitchell Ellis had a 59 and Aiden Walker carded a 60.