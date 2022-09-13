Goshen outlasts Clinton-Massie in 5-set thriller

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a back and forth match, Clinton-Massie lost to Goshen 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 16-25, 12-15 Monday in SBAAC American Division play at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Falcons are 3-6 overall, 0-5 in the division. The Warriors go to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in league play.

Kinsey Beam had eight kills, five aces, 28 digs and a block. Laila Davis finished with seven kills, an assist, five aces, five digs and two blocks. Annalyse George had 15 assists and a dig while Natalee Hillman totaled three kills, an ace and 16 digs. Olivia Ward had two aces and eight digs.

Anna Jones had 12 kills and four digs and Sophia Jones had three digs. Mackenzie Peters finished with four kills, a dig and three blocks. Emma Redman had five kills, nine digs and three blocks. Sydney Schneder had two kills, 15 assists, four aces and 10 digs.