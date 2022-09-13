Astros keep pace in SBAAC National Division standings

LEES CREEK — Led by Jordan Collom’s 13 service aces, East Clinton overpowered Felicity 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 Monday in a SBAAC National Division volleyball match.

East Clinton kept pace with unbeaten Williamsburg atop the National standings, the Astros at 4-0 and the Wildcats at 5-0.

The Astros are 8-1 overall while Felicity falls to 0-4.

“The girls kept the energy up and everyone contributed,” head coach Sarah Sodini said after the match.

To go along with her serving dominance, Collom had two kills, 13 assists and two digs. Lauren Runyon and Kami Whiteaker had five kills each. Libby Evanshine had eight kills, two blocks, an assist and three digs. Luisa Rigolin had an ace, a kill and two digs while Aubrie Simpson totaled a kill and three digs.

Eryn Bowman chipped in a dig and Lauren Stonewall had two kills. Savannah Tolle had three aces, an assist and two digs. Jozie Jones came up with two kills, two blocks, an assist and a dig. Megan Tong had four aces, a kill, a dig and nine assists. Trinity Bain finished the match with two aces and three digs.