Blanchester looking for winter sports coaches

Blanchester has several coaching openings for the upcoming winter season, athletic director Brad Ballinger said.

At the high school level, Blanchester needs a varsity assistant boys basketball coach, preferably with experience, or a junior varsity head coach.

There is a need for coach for the bowling program, both boys and girls.

At the middle school level, Ballinger said Blanchester need an eighth grade girls basketball coach as well as both seventh and eighth grade boys basketball coaches.

Anyone interested in any of those positions should contact Ballinger at the high school, 937-783-2461.