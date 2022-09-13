Massie cheerleaders bring home trophies

The Clinton-Massie cheer squad took home several trophies from the Highland County Fair.
In the squads’ first competition of the season, the Varsity Game Day team was second, the Varsity Performance team first and JV Game Day fourth in a varsity level competition.
Kealey James won the tumbling contest and Lydia Cameron was third in the jump-off.
The team is coached by Sheri Stulz, Jessica Hanlon, Emily Earley and Abby Broglin.
Kealey James and Lydia Cameron
In the photo, cheerleaders are Landree Stump, Tess Pringnitz, Lydia Cameron, Kealey James, Carly Lewis, Shealynn Lamb, Kyla Keever, Morgan Riggers, Sydney Hudson, Sammi Brown, Delaney Warnock, Jenna Hanlon, Emma Collins, Ally Coy, Sierra Kenny, Lynnea Dean, Baylie Wulf, Ava Fisher, Ava Walbe, Riley Corcoran, Cassie Hagris, Korrinne Thesken, Daphne Woodrum, Abby Crouse. The team is coached by Sheri Stulz, Jessica Hanlon, Emily Earley and Abby Broglin.