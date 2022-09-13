Massie cheerleaders bring home trophies

The Clinton-Massie cheer squad took home several trophies from the Highland County Fair.

In the squads’ first competition of the season, the Varsity Game Day team was second, the Varsity Performance team first and JV Game Day fourth in a varsity level competition.

Kealey James won the tumbling contest and Lydia Cameron was third in the jump-off.

The team is coached by Sheri Stulz, Jessica Hanlon, Emily Earley and Abby Broglin.