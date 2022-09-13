Murphy law: WHS golfer reigns supreme over SBAAC

GOSHEN — Continuing a tradition that dates back six years now, the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship individual medalist is a Clinton County golfer.

Katie Murphy had a 92 Tuesday at Eagles Nest Golf Course and not only won the league 18-hole tournament but overall season medalist honors.

Murphy, whose brother Jack won consecutive boys golfer of the year honors in 2018 and 2019, started the year slowly with a 101 in the preseason 18-hole tournament. She trailed the leader by six strokes but steadily took over from there.

She had a 49 in the first nine-hole outing to take the lead then followed with 49 and 37 to have a safe lead going in to the tournament on Tuesday.

Murphy’s 92 gives her a 20-shot win and makes it three individual medalists in a row after Lilly Middleton won back-to-back titles the past two years.

Prior to Middleton, Clinton-Massie’s Gabby Woods was the tournament medalist three years.

Wilmington finished as runnersup in the league tournament and third overall. Clinton-Massie was fifth in the league tournament.

The Falcons did have two second-team players in Stormie Stroud and Kaden Kimple.

Zoey Hupp had a 116 for Blanchester on Tuesday while Gretchen Boggs had a 133 for East Clinton. Kimple had 115 for Clinton-Massie.

Goshen won the girls golf team championship this season.

SUMMARY

Sept 13, 2022

SBAAC Girls Golf

18-hole Championship

@Eagles Nest Golf Course

TEAMS

Goshen 437 Wilmington 440 Western Brown 450 New Richmond 469 Clinton-Massie 471

INDIVIDUALS

Batavia: Abby Jayne Huhn 141, Lacey Hayes 135, Grace Felts 128, Reva Riel 130

Goshen: Layla Oehler 102, Sky Reeves 96, Jackie Ellerman 140, Taylor Tilley 123, Miki Main 121, Marina Garr 118

Blanchester: Zoey Hupp 116, Alivia Brewster 137

New Richmond: Lindsey Fischer 107, Marissa Deatley 113, Lauren Halliburton 116, Meagan Kangas 138, Lilly Guillermin 142, Avery Clark 133

Clermont NE: Caitlin Bingaman 142

Western Brown: Avery Vance 103, Avery Vance 105, Aliegha Smith 126, Emma Braun 116, Aubrey Hodge 142

Clinton-Massie: Kaden Kimple 115, Stormie Stroud 118, Charlotte Robinson 118, Sammie Jo VanPelt 120, Lauren Edwards 132

East Clinton: Gretchen Boggs 133

Wilmington: Katie Murphy 92, Reagen Reese 134, LanaJay Howell 139, Ke’Asia Robinson 109, Sophie Huffman 110, Abi Earley 129.

Katie Murphy tees off on No. 2 Tuesday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_GLF_wilKatie6me.jpg Katie Murphy tees off on No. 2 Tuesday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Championship tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course.