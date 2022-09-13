Wilmington JV wins match of Blanchester

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School junior varsity volleyball team defeated Blanchester in a tight tussle 25-15, 24-26, 25-22 Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court.

For Wilmington, Aidynne Tippett had four points, a kill, 14 assists, four aces and a dig. Riley Gerber had three points, four digs and Taija Walker had five kills and five blocks.

Lauren Diels contributed six points, nine kills, an ace and nine digs. Lilly Trentman had four points, four kills, two aces and five digs. Layla Reynolds had a point and three digs while Alli Bayless recorded eight points, two kills, five aces and a dig.

Lauren Harmeling served 11 points to go along with two aces and five digs. Adrianna Eltzroth had three points, a kill, an ace and three digs. Kyli Lambcke finished with two points, three kills, two aces, three digs and a block.