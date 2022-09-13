Wilmington girls blank Blanchester 3-0

WILMINGTON — With three players scoring goals, the Wilmington High School girls soccer team defeated Blanchester 3-0 Tuesday night in a non-league match at Alumni Field.

Head coach Pat Black said WHS goals came from Taylor Noszka, Hannah Scott and Sophie Luce.

“The girls played a great game,” Black said. “They played hard from beginning to end.”

Wilmington is 3-5 on the season while Blanchester goes to 2-6.