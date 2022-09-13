Blanchester avenges earlier loss to East Clinton

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester defeated East Clinton 4-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division tennis on the BHS courts.
The win puts the Ladycats at 4-6 overall, 3-4 in the National Division.
East Clinton goes to 3-7 in all matches, 3-5 against league rivals.
The Astros defeated the Ladycats 3-2 in a match earlier in the season.
Molly Seabaugh was the lone winner for East Clinton
Lydia Siler and Lilly Bates of Blanchester won a hard-fought three-set match at first doubles against Rylee Kempton and Stephanie Lambert 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
SUMMARY
Sept 13, 2022
@Blanchester High School
Blanchester 4, East Clinton 1
Note: Blanchester players listed first.
Singles
1: Leah Boegeman def Kailyn Mason 6-0, 6-1
2: Katelyn Toles was def by Molly Seabaugh 0-6, 0-6
3: Breanna Weldon def Makayla Thomason 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1: Lydia Siler, Lilly Bates def Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
2: Taylor Baker, Mia Torres def Abigail Prater, Josi Balon 6-4, 7-5