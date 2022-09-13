Hurricane grabs 3-0 win over Ladycats

WILMINGTON — With a fast start from the service line, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 25-7, 25-9, 25-17 Tuesday night in a non-league volleyball match.

“Communication was better,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We did a much better job setting the pace and serving aggressive in sets one and two.”

The Hurricane ups its record to 6-3 while Blanchester drops to 4-6.

Caroline Diels had 13 points, four kills, 15 assists, an ace, three digs and a block. Lexus Reiley had a kill and a dig. Sydney McCord finished with nine points, four kills, six aces, a dig and a block. Madi Schuster recorded two points and 10 digs while Kayla O’Dell had eight points and five digs.

Brynn Bryant contributed seven points, nine kills, seven assists, an ace and four digs. Lisbon Smith had nine points, three kills, four aces, seven digs and a block. Ashley Delph totaled three kills, two digs and two blocks. Layla Reynolds had three points and two digs. Ava Hester had a kill.