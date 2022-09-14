Franklin takes home 3-0 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Franklin College kept the Wilmington College volleyball team out of rhythm in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers at Fred Raizk Arena Tuesday evening.

Sophia Thomas had 11 kills and setter Andie Dolven had 26 set assists. Libero Blake O’Brien tallied 16 digs and Bailey Pohlman had two solo blocks at the net.

Joy Bebe had a key kill in the first set but Franklin finished strong to go up 1-0. Thomas had a kill in the second set before Franklin went on a 10-0 run to get the win. Sydney Geibel helped Wilmington take a 7-2 lead in set three, with Pohlman’s solo block capping the run. After Franklin responded, Geibel had a kill to tie the match 13-13 but FC closed strong again for the win.

Wilmington will head to Michigan for the Albion-Olivet Tournament this weekend.