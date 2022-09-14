Galloway, WC defense shine again in 1-0 triumph

WILMINGTON — Reigning Ohio Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week Alex Wilson scored in the 25th minute and the Wilmington College women’s soccer team allowed just two shots in a 1-0 triumph over Earlham College in the Quaker Bowl Rivalry game at Townsend Field Tuesday evening.

Wilmington held possession of the ball for a significant amount of the first half, but were turned away on several occasions. Wilson broke the stalemate in the 25th minute scoring her fourth goal of the season.

After allowing Earlham to put two shots on goal in the first half, WC responded by allowing zero shots on goal in the second half. Wilmington had several tantalizing chances, but Earlham goalkeeper Makayla Hurey tallied six saves in the second half alone.

WC coach Nick Kinder was quick to praise not just his goalkeeper Lauren Galloway, but his entire back line. WC has three straight shutouts.

“Not only are we not giving up goals, but we are not even giving up opportunities,” Kinder said.

The Wilmington defense has been getting the lion’s share of the attention but its offense has been just as effective. Wilmington is quickly becoming a team capable of controlling the action in a variety of playing styles.

“Each of our last three opponents have played differently so today was [a] more defensive [opponent] while other games, we’ve had to battle other ways,” said Kinder.

Wilmington (3-1-0) will face the College of Wooster 7 p.m. Saturday.