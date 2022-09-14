Anders inducted into Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame

Sabina’s Billy Ray Anders was officially inducted into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame Friday night at the Covelli Center on the OSU campus.

Anders never played football until he tried out for the Ohio State team in 1965.

He was a three-year starter (freshman couldn’t play varsity at that time) and set numerous records.

Coached by Woody Hayes, Ohio State didn’t throw the ball a lot but Anders set receiving marks of coaches in a season (55 in 1966), career receptions (108) and career receiving yards (1,318).

Anders was first team All-Big Ten Conference in 1967. He was team captain in 1967 and started all 27 games he played in at OSU.