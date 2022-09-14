Standings, schedules, statistics and highlights from the SBAAC

STANDINGS
American Division
Team^SBC^All
New Richmond^0-0^4-0
Western Brown^0-0^3-1
Goshen^0-0^1-3
Wilmington^0-0^1-3
Batavia^0-0^1-3
Clinton-Massie^0-0^0-4
–
National Division
Team^SBC^All
Williamsburg^0-0^3-1
Blanchester^0-0^2-2
Clermont NE^0-0^2-2
East Clinton^0-0^1-3
Bethel-Tate^0-0^1-3
–
This Week’s Games
Cin. Aiken at Wilmington
Harrison at Clinton-Massie
Goshen at Blanchester
East Clinton at Minford
Bethel-Tate at Batavia
Clermont NE at Hillsboro
Williamsburg at Lockland
Western Brown at Miami Trace
Norwood at New Richmond
Last Week’s Results
Wilmington 45, Cin Hills Christian 0
Blanchester 30, Norwood 21
Col. DeSales 14, Clinton-Massie 3
McClain 42, East Clinton 7
National Trail 45, Batavia 6
New Richmond 49, Talawanda 27
Jackson 41, Western Brown 35
Summit Country Day 23, CNE 14
Bethel-Tate 48, Ponitz 15
Hillsboro 48, Williamsburg 41
Week 4 Highlights
New Richmond: AJ Metzger completed 29 of 36 passes for 340 yards and 5 touchdowns. Laurence Smith ran for 2 scores and caught 2 TD passes. Trey Siniger caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a TD. Silas Jacob had 8 solo tackles and Jack Moore had 7. Matthew Duty accounted for 3 turnovers with 2 interceptions and 1 fumble recovery.
Western Brown: Drew Novak had 374 yards passing with 3 touchdowns to go with 112 yards rushing. Matthew Frye had a 7-173-3 receiving line for the Broncos. Quentin Collins had 15 solo tackles.
Clermont NE: The Rockets had 0 yards passin but 326 rushing. Jake Mott had 124 and 2 TDs. CJ Boothby and Andrew McIntosh had 6 tackles.
Bethel-Tate: Peyton Herzner ran for 196 yards and 3 scores. The Tigers had 318 yards on the ground. Nolan Darnell had 9 solos, 1 sack and 1 fumble recovery. Blake Brookenthal had 2 sacks and 1 interception.
Williamsburg: Combined 996 yards of offense, 481 by the Wildcats. JJ Miller had 356 yards and 5 TDs passing and 1 rushing score. Trystan Gries had 102 yards rushing and 160 yards receiving and 2 scores. Ayden Holden had 6 solos.
Season Leaders
Passing: Drew Novak (WB) 1,443 yards; AJ Metzger (NR) 1,145 yards
Rushing: Jake Mott (CNE) 582 yards; Gabe Cope (Go) 71 yards
Receiving: Max Mehlman (Bat) 538 yards; Matthew Frye (WB) 488 yards
Tackles: Jack Moore (NR) 70, Quentin Collins (WB) 46
Sacks: Talon Armacost (BT) 7.5, Nolan Darnell (BT) 7.5
Interceptions: CJ Boothby (CNE) 3
Scoring: Zach Chisman (WB) 11 TD, Laurence Smith (NR) 11 TD, Jake Mott (CNE) 11 TD
Kicking: Camdyn Cunningham (WB) 15 XP, Trane Light (NR) 14 XP, Ean McGuinness (CM) 4 XP, 3 FG
Punting: Connor Yeager (CNE) 43.9, Trent Dunaway (NR) 43.1