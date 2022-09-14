Week 5 Preview: Harrison at Clinton-Massie

Clinton-Massie looks to end its season-opening four-game losing streak Friday night when Harrison comes to Frank Irelan Field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Falcons at 0-4 have faced four pretty good teams. Waynesville, Edgewood, Fenwick and DeSales are a combined 11-5.

Harrison this week is the final non-league game before SBAAC American Division play starts Sept. 23 against Goshen.

The Falcons lost 14-3 to DeSales last week. Massie has been outscored 37-72 this season.

“DeSales had a stellar defensive unit and scoring was going to be very difficult with a young group of skill kids,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “I think our defense is improving each week and should be ready to go come league play.”

McSurley said the offense can be better if it eliminates mistakes and turnovers. Special teams and the kicking game, stalwarts of Massie’s multi-decade run of dominance, also must be more consistent the rest of the season.

Harrison (1-3) struggled out of the blocks this season, losing to Wyoming, East Central (Ind.) and Miamisburg. But the Wildcats got back on the right track last week with a 35-24 win over Western Hills.

“Harrison is another Div. II team that has a sound squad in all three phases,” McSurley said.

No matter the outcome of this game, McSurley said the league schedule offers his team with another opportunity to reach a goal.

And the goal isn’t to get ready for 2023.

“We aren’t really concerned about playing younger players, just the best players available,” said McSurley.

Clinton-Massie’s Brighton Rodman runs away from a would-be DeSales tackler during last week’s game. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB4_cmBrightonRodmanEC-2.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Brighton Rodman runs away from a would-be DeSales tackler during last week’s game. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal File Photo

Harrison is solid Div. II program coming off win

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

