Week 5 Preview: Aiken at Wilmington

Coming off a win, Wilmington head coach Ryan Evans said his squad celebrated a 45-0 victory then moved on.

“Everyone’s mood has been great,” said Evans. “Our kids are hungry. They know we take one game at a time. Last week was last week. We are on to the Aiken Falcons.”

The Cincinnati based school comes to Alumni Field for a 7 p.m. Friday kickoff.

“We better be ready for anything,” Evans said of Aiken. “They will come to play ball. They have a good head coach that will have them ready to play.”

Evans said Aiken has a good running attack, using multiple quarterbacks to handle the ball. The defense is strong in the secondary but overall will try to take the opposing offense out of their gameplan through formation.

The win over CHCA last week was a complete game in all phases for Wilmington. Caydn Denniston “took charge of the offense,” Evans said.

Also, “Praises to the O-line for making him look really good.”

The coach said the defense and special teams also played well.

The Hurricane still have issues with penalties in terms of sheer numbers but it was an improvement.

“Penalties got better the last two weeks but I still challenge our players and coaches to make sure we are solid on penalties,” he said.

Evans said another key this week will be maintaining that fire to compete and win.

“In our daily meeting (Monday) we talked about not being complacent,” said Evans. “Champions are never comfortable. They know that in order for us to continue to have success, they have to live outside of their comfort zone.”

Darrick Perdue (with Hurricane flag) and Dennis Nance (with American flag) lead the Hurricane football team on to the field prior to last week’s win over CHCA at Alumni Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/09/web1_FB4_wilFlagsme-4.jpg Darrick Perdue (with Hurricane flag) and Dennis Nance (with American flag) lead the Hurricane football team on to the field prior to last week’s win over CHCA at Alumni Field. Mark Huber | News Journal

Falcons soar into Alumni Field off big win

By Mark Huber [email protected]

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or on Twitter @wnjsports