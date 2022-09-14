3-set doubles wins lift Wilmington over Fairmont

WILMINGTON — A pair of three-set wins on the doubles courts lifted Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Fairmont Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.

The win lifts Wilmington’s record to 4-8 on the year. Fairmont is 6-8.

The first doubles team of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler were 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 winners while the second doubles pairing of Josie Heys and Sofia Castillo came through with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.

Layna Holmes lost a heartbreaker at second singles 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-10.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2022

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3, Fairmont 2

Singles

1: Chandni Sharma was def by Madison Watkins 2-6, 0-6

2: Layna Holmes was def by Katie Drake 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-10

3: Reagan Henry def Maggie Ellis 5-3, ret

Doubles

1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Audrey Lundgren, Lucy Bruggese 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

2: Josie Heys, Sofia Castillo def Cora Fiscus, Izzy Turner 1-6, 6-1, 6-2