3-set doubles wins lift Wilmington over Fairmont

WILMINGTON — A pair of three-set wins on the doubles courts lifted Wilmington to a 3-2 win over Fairmont Wednesday in non-league tennis action on the WHS courts.
The win lifts Wilmington’s record to 4-8 on the year. Fairmont is 6-8.
The first doubles team of Cary Holliday and Bailey Wheeler were 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 winners while the second doubles pairing of Josie Heys and Sofia Castillo came through with a 1-6, 6-1, 6-2 win.
Layna Holmes lost a heartbreaker at second singles 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-10.
SUMMARY
Sept 14, 2022
@Wilmington High School
Wilmington 3, Fairmont 2
Singles
1: Chandni Sharma was def by Madison Watkins 2-6, 0-6
2: Layna Holmes was def by Katie Drake 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 6-10
3: Reagan Henry def Maggie Ellis 5-3, ret
Doubles
1: Cary Holliday, Bailey Wheeler def Audrey Lundgren, Lucy Bruggese 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
2: Josie Heys, Sofia Castillo def Cora Fiscus, Izzy Turner 1-6, 6-1, 6-2