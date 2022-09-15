East Clinton ends skid with 5-0 win

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division tennis played at Clermont Northeastern High School.

The win pushes the Astros record to 4-7 overall, 4-5 in the National Division.

“The whole team stepped up and played well,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.

Kailyn Mason had a long win at first singles 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2022

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 5, Felicity 0

Singles

1: Kailyn Mason def Faith Masminste 7-5, 2-6, 10-6

2: Molly Seabaugh def Emma Vittoz 6-0, 6-0

3: Makayla Thomason won by forfeit

Doubles

1: Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton def Savannah Metzger, Alex Addis 6-2, 6-1

2: Josi Balon, Abigail Prater def Miranda Baker, Eden Myer 6-0, 6-1