East Clinton ends skid with 5-0 win

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton ended a four-game losing streak Wednesday with a 5-0 win over Felicity in SBAAC National Division tennis played at Clermont Northeastern High School.
The win pushes the Astros record to 4-7 overall, 4-5 in the National Division.
“The whole team stepped up and played well,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said.
Kailyn Mason had a long win at first singles 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.
SUMMARY
Sept 14, 2022
@Clermont NE High School
East Clinton 5, Felicity 0
Singles
1: Kailyn Mason def Faith Masminste 7-5, 2-6, 10-6
2: Molly Seabaugh def Emma Vittoz 6-0, 6-0
3: Makayla Thomason won by forfeit
Doubles
1: Stephanie Lambert, Rylee Kempton def Savannah Metzger, Alex Addis 6-2, 6-1
2: Josi Balon, Abigail Prater def Miranda Baker, Eden Myer 6-0, 6-1