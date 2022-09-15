Clinton-Massie outlasts Blanchester at Lebanon Road gym

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie outlasted Blanchester 25-12, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19 Wednesday in non-league volleyball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

For Clinton-MaSydney Schneder had 14 assists, five digs and three aces for the Falcons.

Annalyse George finished with 11 assists. Natalee Hillman had 18 digs, an ace and two kills while Kinsey Beam had 13 kills, three aces and 22 digs. Olivia Ward finished with 12 digs and two aces while Maddie Ward had five digs.

Laila Davis recorded eight kills and eight digs. Sophia Jones had five digs while Anna Jones had seven kills. Emma Redman contributed two kills and two aces to the attack while Mackenzie Peters had four kills and two blocks.