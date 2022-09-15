WC cross country now No. 6 in regional ranking

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Wilmington College men’s cross country team comes in at No. 6 in the Great Lakes Region’s first rankings. This is the highest regional ranking in school history for men’s or women’s cross country.

The Quakers entered the season with a No. 8 preseason ranking. The trio of Simon Heys, Noah Tobin and George Rickett have been on fire to start the season. Both Heys and Tobin have started the season off with wins and Rickett placed fourth at the Tiffelberg Open. Eric Reynolds and the freshman duo of Tate Yoder and Jackson Nagle have been electric on the trail end of the squad. The Quakers have finished fifth and second as a team in back-to-back weeks to start the season.

“The men’s team has been focused and they have worked really hard to have success this season,” WC head coach Ron Combs said. “The ranking is a nice gauge of a successful start to the season, but the bigger goal is to finish the season ranked high.”

The Quakers compete at the All-Ohio Intercollegiate Championships Friday.

