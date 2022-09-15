Williamsburg regains top spot in SBAAC National

WILLIAMSBURG — East Clinton’s 17-match SBAAC National Division volleyball win streak ended Wednesday with a three-set loss to Williamsburg 22-25, 18-25, 21-25.

The Wildcats are now 5-0 and atop the division while the Astros slip in to second place at 4-1.

“We just did not play our game and Williamsburg capitalized on that,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said.

After going 12-0 last year in the division, East Clinton won its first four in the league this year. The last division loss for the Astros was to Williamsburg Oct. 8, 2020.

East Clinton’s National Division title last year ended Williamsburg’s run of six consecutive championships.

Megan Tong had two aces, a kill, seven assists and a dig. Savannah Tolle had 11 digs while Lauren Stonewall finished with two kills and a block. Aubrie Simpson had two digs.

Libby Evanshine had an ace, seven kills, an assist and 21 digs. Kami Whiteaker had four kills and five digs. Jordan Collom had three aces, a kill, a block, 13 assists and five digs. Lauren Runyon had nine kills, an assist and three digs.