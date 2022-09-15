Falcons stay unbeaten in American Division

NEW RICHMOND — With an impressive win at first doubles, Clinton-Massie defeated New Richmond 5-0 Wednesday in girls tennis action.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Falcons at 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the division.

New Richmond is 5-8 overall and 2-5 in the division.

Mikayla Wonderly and Brylie Green, unbeaten in doubles play, faced the Lions normal No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, CM coach Julie Kirby said.

“Wonderly and Green were challenged but the pair really strategizes well and was able to pull off a win in a more competitive matchup,” said Kirby.

Addison Swope rallied from a first set loss to win at first singles.

“Addison is a consistent player and was able to figure out her opponent in the first set and stayed calm under pressure for the rest of the match,” Kirby said.

SUMMARY

Sept 14, 2022

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 5, New Richmond 0

Singles

1: Addison Swope def Nicole Coldnel 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

2: Maria Jones def Emily Redmond 6-0, 6-3

3: Lilly Logsdon def Maddie Wells 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Mikayla Wonderly, Brylie Green def Rebecca Holbrook, Karlyn Gilpin 6-3, 6-3

2: Elle Dunham, Noel Gasaway def Vivian Kissmen, Payton Ollendick 6-0, 6-4